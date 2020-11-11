Shooting investigation underway in Portsmouth

Police say they found a man shot in the 2400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard on Tuesday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

According to Police Dispatch, at about 8:16 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the 2400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. Officers arrived to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

In addition to this shooting scene, police say that a short time earlier around 8 p.m., another man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. It's not known at this time if the two shootings are related.

There's no word on either victim's condition at this time, or any possible suspects.