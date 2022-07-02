Following deadly shooting, Portsmouth police need help finding Demonte Worrell

Officers said they are searching for Demonte Worrell. They have warrants out for his arrest for first-degree murder.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired on Feb. 7, 2022, when David Branch's family members spoke out against the violence.

Portsmouth Police say violent crime is on the rise in the city. Community members say it's getting out of hand.

“It's at the point now where it's the wild wild west in Portsmouth,” said Michael Gray, who has lived in Portsmouth for several years.

Gray said it makes him feel uneasy. At least once or twice a week, Gray said he hears gunshots while hanging out inside his home.

“I’ve lived in Portsmouth my whole life, for the exception of college, and I’ve always encouraged people as a realtor, I’ve always encouraged people to move to Portsmouth... but it’s getting to the point now where I don’t feel comfortable doing that anymore,” explained Gray.

Portsmouth police have investigated six homicides in the first two months 2022. Detective Brian Davis said investigators are doing their best to solve every crime.

"With violent crime increasing, we’ve seen a lot of gun violence and we want to get those guns off the streets, and the individuals who are using those guns off the street,” Davis said.

One of the most recent crimes detectives need your help solving is a murder at Riverwalk Inn & Suites on Effingham Street. It happened two weeks ago.

Police believe Demonte Worrell shot and killed David Branch and seriously injured a woman. The police department has a first-degree warrant out for his arrest.

"The important thing right now is Mr. Worrell has charges, and we want to get him off the street," Davis said. "Those charges are violent crimes."

Police believe Worrell is armed and dangerous, and is still in the Hampton Roads area.

Detectives said if you see Worrell, call police and don't approach him.