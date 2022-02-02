Police investigate deadly shooting at hotel on Effingham St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from a story that aired on Dec. 10, 2021. Portsmouth city leaders discussed plans to prevent gun violence in the area.
Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt and another person dead, at a hotel in Portsmouth Wednesday.
The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted around 7 a.m. that a person was shot at the Riverwalk Inn located near the 300 block of Effingham Street.
According to officers, a woman and man were shot. The woman is suffering from a serious injury and the man died.
Police have not shared any other details about the incident at this time.
If you know anything about this shooting that can help with the investigation, please call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.