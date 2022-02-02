Police investigate deadly shooting at hotel on Effingham St. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said a woman was seriously injured and a man died in a shooting that occurred at the Riverwalk Inn.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from a story that aired on Dec. 10, 2021. Portsmouth city leaders discussed plans to prevent gun violence in the area.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt and another person dead, at a hotel in Portsmouth Wednesday.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted around 7 a.m. that a person was shot at the Riverwalk Inn located near the 300 block of Effingham Street.

According to officers, a woman and man were shot. The woman is suffering from a serious injury and the man died.

Police have not shared any other details about the incident at this time.