Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.

According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident shortly before 7 p.m.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead.

It happened near the 600 block of Newport Avenue, police say.

Further details are limited right now, but police did confirm that one man died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.