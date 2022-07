Medics rushed a man to the hospital Thursday after he was hit by a car near the Elmhurst Square shopping center on Portsmouth Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hit by a vehicle in Portsmouth Thursday, hospitalizing him.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted about the auto-pedestrian crash around 12:30 p.m.

They said it happened in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, which is near the road's intersection with Elmhurst lane and Elmhurst Square shopping center.

Officials haven't shared how the crash happened.

Medics took the pedestrian to a hospital for help.