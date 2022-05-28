Woman hit and killed by car on Virginia Beach Blvd, say police

The crash happened Saturday along Virginia Beach Boulevard near the Princess Anne Plaza in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman died after a car struck her near the Princess Anne Plaza in Virginia Beach, police said Saturday.

According to a Virginia Beach Police Department official, a citizen called dispatch around 4:40 p.m. about a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police say a woman, in her 60s, was hit and killed by car.

The driver of the car involved remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

An investigation is underway to determine if any charges will be filed, according to a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson.