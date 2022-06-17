VSP: State trooper car crashes into pedestrian in Suffolk after swerving to avoid cars

Investigators say a man had been setting up signs to steer traffic away from upcoming roadwork when he walked across Route 58.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was hospitalized after an unmarked state trooper's car crashed into him in Suffolk on Friday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, said the crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. on Route 58 near Wilroy Road.

Anaya said a man had been setting up signs to steer traffic away from upcoming roadwork and started walking across Route 58, which made cars slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him.

The state trooper reportedly swerved to avoid those cars and hit the pedestrian when they steered into the median.

Medics took the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. Anaya said the trooper wasn't hurt.