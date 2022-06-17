Franklin man killed in Sussex crash

Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road. Jonathan Myrick, 37, was killed on impact.

SUSSEX, Va. — A Franklin man died in a single-car crash Sussex County Thursday night.

Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road on Route 35 around 10:30 that night.

A spokeswoman for VSP said Jonathan Myrick, 37, had been driving down Route 35 at a high speed when he lost control of the car. Police think it went off the road, overcorrected, and then flipped a few times, ending up in a ditch.

He was wearing his seatbelt, but it didn't save his life. VSP says he died on impact.