x
Franklin man killed in Sussex crash

Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road. Jonathan Myrick, 37, was killed on impact.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Crash kills Jonathan L. Myrick in Sussex, Virginia

SUSSEX, Va. — A Franklin man died in a single-car crash Sussex County Thursday night.

Virginia State Police troopers found the 2005 Honda Accord wrecked just south of Neblett Mill Road on Route 35 around 10:30 that night.

A spokeswoman for VSP said Jonathan Myrick, 37, had been driving down Route 35 at a high speed when he lost control of the car. Police think it went off the road, overcorrected, and then flipped a few times, ending up in a ditch.

He was wearing his seatbelt, but it didn't save his life. VSP says he died on impact.

Investigators said they're not sure if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    

