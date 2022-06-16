Motorcycle crash kills man, sends SUV across I-264 into jersey wall

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said witnesses report seeing the 2014 BMW motorcycle speeding west on the road before the crash.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into the back of a car while speeding on I-264 in Virginia Beach, state police say.

The crash happened a few minutes before midnight on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said witnesses reported seeing the 2014 BMW motorcycle speeding west on the road before the crash. They said the driver got to the top of the hill, near Witchduck Road, and ran into the back of a Hyundai Kona.

The force of the crash immediately killed 33-year-old Travis Cole Burch of Chesapeake, who was driving the motorcycle, police said.

The crash impact also sent the SUV off the road to the left, and then when that driver lost control of the car, it went back across the lanes of the interstate and hit the right jersey wall. That driver wasn't hurt.