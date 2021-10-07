Portsmouth police recover 9 guns in city-wide sweep, arrest 6 people

Portsmouth police arrested six people and seized nine guns Wednesday in a warrant sweep through the city. A U-Haul vehicle connected to gang activity was impounded.

Authorities in Portsmouth recovered several guns Wednesday in an effort to decrease violence across the city.

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted Thursday that they conducted a city-wide warrant sweep on Oct. 6. They seized nine guns during the search.

Officers also arrested six people during the sweep including one male and two female juveniles. They are facing rape, probation violation and firearm charges. Police typically don't share the names of children facing charges.

These three adults were also arrested:

Jerome Hill was arrested for Robbery charges.

Jequan Butler was arrested for Domestic Assault charges.

Allysa Perkinson was arrested for Strangulation charges.

The police unit that worked on this operation also helped the Patrol Unit seize a U-Haul vehicle that "had connections to gang activity." Officers found it on Manly Street.

Police said the vehicle was confiscated for police investigation and the U-Haul company was informed about the situation.

