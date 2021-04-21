Portsmouth Public Schools to hold in-person graduation at ODU

The school division announced it will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies at Old Dominion University's S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public Schools is hoping to bring a bit of normalcy for the graduating Class of 2021 following a year that was anything but.

The schedule of graduations will be as follows:

10 a.m. - Churchland High School

1:30 p.m. - I.C. Norcom High School

6 p.m. - Woodrow Wilson High School

Due to attendance restrictions set in place by Gov. Ralph Northam, graduates will have four tickets available for guests. The tickets will be assigned seats in pods together, with 10 feet of distance between others, meaning tickets cannot be shared.

All graduations will be live-streamed on PPS's website for family and friends to watch remotely.

Graduations are rain or shine, and will only be canceled if lightning is in the area. School officials said they will have contingency plans in place should there be cancellations.

The school division also had the following instructions for guests attending the graduation:

Protocol for Guests Attending Graduation