Portsmouth school board expected to vote on new names for schools

The board will consider new names for Woodrow Wilson High School as well as James Hurst and John Tyler Elementary Schools.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth school board will consider changing the names of a few schools in their division in a Thursday evening meeting.

School names that have been up for debate over the last few months are Woodrow Wilson High School, James Hurst Elementary School and John Tyler Elementary School.

Those schools are all named after men with ties to segregation and slavery.

The board will present name recommendations for those schools and vote on the proposed names.

The committee held a couple of public hearings in September and October where Portsmouth residents could weigh in on the possible name changes.