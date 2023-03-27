Portsmouth shopping center damaged by fire

It happened at the Victory West Shopping Center, located on Airline Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A large fire damaged a shopping center in Portsmouth, the city's fire department said early Monday morning.

It happened at the Victory West Shopping Center, located on Airline Boulevard. Firefighters with Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services and Chesapeake Fire Department responded after a reported commercial structure fire.

When firefighters got there, they saw that an outside storage area was on fire, which extended into the building.

They extinguished the fire outside, while others went into the building to see how extensive the fire was inside. The fire impacted the roof and interior of Dollar General. No one was hurt.