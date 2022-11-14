USCGC Northland returns home Monday

The ship returned from a 59-day multi-mission patrol in the Caribbean Sea where it confiscated more than $100 million worth of cocaine.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — United States Coast Guard Cutter Northland and her crew returned to their homeport in Portsmouth Monday, the Coast Guard said Monday.

Comander Andrew B. Dennelly and crew members were set to return at 10 a.m.

While deployed, Northland primarily patrolled the Windward Passage between Cuba and Haiti.

Crewmembers of Northland provided support to the government of Haiti in October and conducted training with the Haitian Coast Guard, the Coast Guard said.

The crew, working with other vessels, also offloaded more than 5,000 pounds of seized cocaine worth more than $100 million at Port Everglades in Florida.