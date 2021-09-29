Girl from Suffolk dies from COVID-19 complications

Teresa Sperry was 10 years old. She died at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters. Her mother talked about the loss and the need to guard against COVID-19.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The mother of a 10-year-old girl who died as a result of COVID-19 talked about her daughter's death on Facebook while strongly encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the disease.

Nicole Sperry, who lives in Suffolk, posted about the loss of Teresa Sperry on Monday, Sept. 27 after her daughter died at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk.

The post began: "We are home. But we left a huge piece of our hearts at CHKD. It hurts so much not to have her here."

Among other things, Sperry went on to say that Teresa had been healthy and that she was a student at Hillpoint Elementary School who had the classroom job of being the "nurse" who would walk other children to the nurse's office when they weren't feeling well.

The posted ended:

We did everything we could have done and now we've lost a part of our hearts. Covid is real and it doesn't care who it takes. If you are still under the delusion that it's not then you can gladly unfriend me and I can guarantee you that I won't miss you.

The day after Teresa's death, Sperry said the rest of the family got tested for COVID-19. Although the result of Sperry's test was negative, her husband's test came back positive. They expected the results of their sons' tests on Thursday.

Sperry said the family would have to quarantine until October 4 at which time they would start preparing for a celebration of life for Teresa.

Suffolk Public Schools sent a letter dated Sept. 28 to the Hillpoint Elementary community. The letter, signed by the superintendent, offered condolences to the family before talking about preventing the spread of COVID-19. It also mentioned the importance of talking about the loss with students and said the school division was there to support families.

Sperry shared the letter on her Facebook profile. The post included these strong words:

Want to know what you can do to honor my lovely girl?

Wear a damn mask!

Get vaccinated!

Social distance!

And most importantly stop complaining and keep your sick kids at home.

Because in the end you will still get to hug yours.

In August, the family of a teenager who lived in Norfolk said she died after getting COVID-19.