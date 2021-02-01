70 rabbits killed in Suffolk barn fire; no people hurt

The barn was detached from a home on the property. It housed rabbits, and a spokesperson said none of those animals could be saved.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Friday night, the City of Suffolk said firefighters were working to put out a barn fire that killed about 70 rabbits.

A release from officials said someone first called for help with the fire around 5 p.m. Teams rushed to the 700 block of Buckhorn Drive, and had the fire under control by 5:45 p.m.

The barn was detached from a home on the property. It housed rabbits, and a spokesperson said none of those animals could be saved.

No residents or firefighters were hurt during the blaze. The home, near the detached barn, had "minor heat damage."