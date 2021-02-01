70 rabbits killed in Suffolk barn fire; no people hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Friday night, the City of Suffolk said firefighters were working to put out a barn fire that killed about 70 rabbits.
A release from officials said someone first called for help with the fire around 5 p.m. Teams rushed to the 700 block of Buckhorn Drive, and had the fire under control by 5:45 p.m.
The barn was detached from a home on the property. It housed rabbits, and a spokesperson said none of those animals could be saved.
No residents or firefighters were hurt during the blaze. The home, near the detached barn, had "minor heat damage."
The Fire Marshall's Office is working to determine the cause of the fire, and has not shared a decision yet.