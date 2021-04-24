x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Suffolk

Mobile classroom suffers heavy damage following fire at elementary school in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at Elephant's Fork Elementary School Saturday. Crews found heavy smoke coming from a mobile classroom.
Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue
A mobile classroom at Elephant's Fork Elementary School caught on fire Saturday morning.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a Suffolk elementary school Saturday morning, in the section between Shore Drive and Godwin Boulevard.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it received a call on Saturday, April 24 around 6:34 a.m. about a fire at Elephant's Fork Elementary School, located at 2316 William Reid Drive.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from a mobile classroom. This was adjacent to the school building.

Crews had the fire out by 7:17 a.m. and said no one was hurt from the incident.

Units including Fire Marshal 1, Fire Marshal 2, Battalion 1, Engine 1, EMS 1, Rescue 1, Engine 6, Safety 1 and Medic 6 were all on the scene assisting.

Officials said the mobile classroom will likely be a total loss due to the heavy smoke and fire damage. They are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

Related Articles