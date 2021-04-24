Mobile classroom suffers heavy damage following fire at elementary school in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out at Elephant's Fork Elementary School Saturday. Crews found heavy smoke coming from a mobile classroom.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a Suffolk elementary school Saturday morning, in the section between Shore Drive and Godwin Boulevard.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it received a call on Saturday, April 24 around 6:34 a.m. about a fire at Elephant's Fork Elementary School, located at 2316 William Reid Drive.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from a mobile classroom. This was adjacent to the school building.

Crews had the fire out by 7:17 a.m. and said no one was hurt from the incident.

Units including Fire Marshal 1, Fire Marshal 2, Battalion 1, Engine 1, EMS 1, Rescue 1, Engine 6, Safety 1 and Medic 6 were all on the scene assisting.