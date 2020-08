City of Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Downtown Suffolk and the Riverview neighborhood reported severe storm damage early Tuesday morning.

Radar did confirm a tornado touched down in Suffolk, according to 13News Now meteorologists.

City of Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.

At the scene, the road had fallen trees and knocked down power lines.

More than 5,800 homes in Suffolk are currently without power.