x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Weather

More than 31,000 homes without power in NC, Hampton Roads service areas

There are about 31,000 customers out of power and the number is going up, mainly in Albemarle, N.C, Suffolk, and parts of Chesapeake.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move through as strong winds, heavy rainfall, and threats of tornadoes begin to move into Hampton Roads.

Currently, there are about 31,000 customers out of power and the number is going up, mainly in Albemarle, N.C, Suffolk, and parts of Chesapeake, according to Dominion Energy Spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris.

Suffolk has the highest number with 5,427 power outages. Radar did confirm a tornado touched down in Suffolk, according to 13News Now meteorologists. 

City of Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.

Here's the list so far as of 3:45 a.m.:

Chesapeake - 482

Hampton - 271

Isle Of Wight - 95

James City - 0

Newport News - 51

Norfolk - 939

Poquoson City - 0

Portsmouth - 179

Suffolk - 5,331

Surry - 0

Virginia Beach - 181

Williamsburg - 0

York - 488

To report and check outages click here or call 866-366-4357.

   

Related Articles