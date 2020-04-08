More than 31,000 homes without power in NC, Hampton Roads service areas

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move through as strong winds, heavy rainfall, and threats of tornadoes begin to move into Hampton Roads.
Currently, there are about 31,000 customers out of power and the number is going up, mainly in Albemarle, N.C, Suffolk, and parts of Chesapeake, according to Dominion Energy Spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris.
Suffolk has the highest number with 5,427 power outages. Radar did confirm a tornado touched down in Suffolk, according to 13News Now meteorologists.
City of Suffolk spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood. There were no injuries reported.
Here's the list so far as of 3:45 a.m.:
Chesapeake - 482
Hampton - 271
Isle Of Wight - 95
James City - 0
Newport News - 51
Norfolk - 939
Poquoson City - 0
Portsmouth - 179
Suffolk - 5,331
Surry - 0
Virginia Beach - 181
Williamsburg - 0
York - 488
To report and check outages click here or call 866-366-4357.