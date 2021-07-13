Man killed in single-vehicle accident in Suffolk

Police say they were contacted shortly after 7 p.m. about an accident in the 6400 block of Leafwood Road, near South Quay Road in rural Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a crash that left a man dead on Tuesday.

A passenger vehicle had reportedly flipped on its roof. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in his vehicle.

His name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.