Five people rescued, one firefighter hurt after three-alarm fire at Suffolk Tower Apartments

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews rescued multiple people after a three-alarm fire at the Suffolk Tower Apartments early Tuesday morning.
The call came in as a fire alarm at 4:03 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Suffolk Fire says they rescued five people. Two were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK. One firefighter was hurt and treated for smoke inhalation.
The road is closed from the 100 to 200 block of North Main Street.
The apartment building includes 50 occupied units and a total of 118 individuals, Klink said in a news release.
This is a breaking news story.