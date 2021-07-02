Four people injured after three-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Suffolk police said four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were in a three-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of northbound Bridge Road.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Four people are hurt after they were in a vehicle crash near the intersection of College Drive Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were called on Sunday, Feb. 7, around 2:35 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4800 block of northbound Bridge Road.

Battalion Chief Dave Harrell suggested for the hurt individuals to be taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment. Suffolk Fire & Rescue officials took two of the individuals to the hospital.

Portsmouth EMS and Chesapeake Fire were also on the scene and took one individual each to the hospital.

Police said the four people who were hurt all had non-life threatening injuries.

Officials reopened the road around 3:40 p.m., after it had been closed for some time due to the crash.