Suffolk police: Person injured in late night shooting on College Drive

It happened on the 6200 block of College Drive, which is right off of Hampton Roads Parkway.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that left a person injured.

A statement from the Suffolk Police Department said that they received the call about the shooting at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 6200 block of College Drive, they found the victim with injuries from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, and their name and condition isn't known at this time. Their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.