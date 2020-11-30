Police investigate after two men are shot in Suffolk

Police say one of the men is expect to be OK, but the other has serious injuries. Both are currently in the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday afternoon.

According to Suffolk Police, a call came in at 2:45 p.m.about multiple people fighting in the area of Wilson Street and Wellons Street, and that shots had been fired.

Officers arrived to find two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene and taken by ground to local hospitals.

One victim has non-life-threatening injuries, while the other has serious injuries.

There is no word on any suspects at this time, and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.