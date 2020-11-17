Three women steal $11,000+ worth of beauty products from Ulta Beauty in Suffolk

Police say the women were seen on surveillance video working together to hide different items before leaving the store without paying.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police need help to track down three women who stole thousands of dollars worth of beauty supplies from an Ulta Beauty store.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Ulta Beauty store on University Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Surveillance images show the women working together to conceal merchandise before leaving the store without paying.

The theft amounted to more than $11,000 in beauty supply products.

No other details have been released at this time, including surveillance images.