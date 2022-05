The shooting happened in the 100 block of Nancy Drive around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to Suffolk Police.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Suffolk Sunday night.

According to Suffolk Police, dispatchers received calls about a shooting in the 100 block of Nancy Drive around 8:20 p.m.

The location is near the intersection of Nancy Drive and Dill Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.