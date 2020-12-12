Vehicle hit by train in Suffolk

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

SUFFOLK, Va. — First responders in Suffolk are at the scene of an accident involving a car and a train on Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Suffolk Fire Department, the accident was reported at 9:41 a.m. in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officials are working to determine if anyone was injured in the accident.

This is the latest accident involving a vehicle and a train in recent weeks in Suffolk. A man was seriously hurt in a crash on the night of December 5 at the intersection of North Capital Street and Railroad Avenue, and another man was seriously hurt in a crash on November 30 at a railroad crossing on Liberty Street.