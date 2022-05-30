Man shot to death in Suffolk, person of interest in custody

Suffolk police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a man is dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in Suffolk on Monday afternoon.

The Suffolk Police Department said its officers were called to the 400 block of Hunter Street in the Pleasant Hill area of the city shortly after 4 p.m. They arrived to find an adult man shot dead in a home.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be domestic-related and that a person of interest has been taken into custody.

No other information was immediately available.