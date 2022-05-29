Three people, multiple animals displaced following mobile home fire in Suffolk

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were called to the Magnolia Lake Mobile Home Park just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, off of Nansemond Parkway.

SUFFOLK, Va. — An early-morning fire that broke out in a Suffolk mobile home is under investigation.

Crews said they arrived to find the single-wide trailer engulfed in smoke and fire. The fire was brought under control after about a half-hour, although the trailer is heavily damaged.

No one was hurt, but three adults and several animals were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.