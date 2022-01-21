Suffolk police need help finding missing, endangered man

Officers said Norman Fletcher left his home in Suffolk. Hours later, someone saw his car heading eastbound on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk said they need help finding a missing and endangered man.

Norman Fletcher, 83, last was seen leaving his home around 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Police said Fletcher was thought to be heading to the 500 block of E. Washington St., but he never arrived at his destination.

Fletcher does not have a cell phone, and no one has been in contact with him since his disappearance.

His car, a silver 2008 Lexus EX350 with Virginia tags JMM-8980, last was seen heading eastbound on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton shortly before 6 p.m.

Officers said they were worried about Fletcher's health because he has a medical condition that requires medication.