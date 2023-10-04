Suffolk Peanut Fest brings music, rides, and family fun for 45th year

The festival celebrating Suffolk's agricultural heritage runs from Thursday through Sunday.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A weekend full of family fun is coming to Suffolk.

The 45th annual Suffolk Peanut Fest kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The fest is filled with concerts, amusement rides, contests, a peanut cup race, motorcycle rally and more. Plus, there is a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday that runs through Downtown Historic Suffolk.

Musical acts performing this year include The Deloreans, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, American Idol's Dan Marshall, and many more. The full line-up can be found on the fest's website.