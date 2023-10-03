Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For 10 years, Coastal Edge has held the Surf for the Cure to raise money for cancer patients and cancer research.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure is returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!

For 10 years now, Coastal Edge has conducted this event to raise money for cancer patients and cancer research. The first Surf for the Cure was held in October 2014.

The event this year will be held on Friday, October 6 with activities starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 7 with activities starting at 6 a.m.