Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure is returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront!
For 10 years now, Coastal Edge has conducted this event to raise money for cancer patients and cancer research. The first Surf for the Cure was held in October 2014.
The event this year will be held on Friday, October 6 with activities starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 7 with activities starting at 6 a.m.
Friday will feature a silent auction, free food, live music, beer, Aloha 5k Run/Walk, and a Skate for the Cure. Saturday they will hold another Aloha 5k Run/Walk, Surf for the Cure contest, and a Chesapeake Mobile 3D Mammography. Sunday is the rain date for the Surf for the Cure.
To learn more, visit the Coastal Edge Surf for the Cure website and Facebook page.