3-vehicle crash knocks down power poles in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A three-vehicle crash took down power poles near the Suffolk-Portsmouth border on Thursday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the crash happened at the intersection of Hampton Roads Parkway and Lee Hall Avenue, not far from the Food Lion shopping center on Hampton Roads Parkway and the Kroger shopping center on University Boulevard.

Crews from Dominion Virginia Power were called to the scene due to several downed power poles. Dominion Energy's outage map does not show any customers without power in the immediate area of the accident.

There's no word at this time on if any injuries are reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.