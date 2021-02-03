Boy shot in Suffolk, police investigate

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after a boy was shot in Suffolk on Monday night.
The shooting was reported around 7:22 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel gave the child an emergency medical assessment and treatment on-scene. The boy was then airlifted to a local hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.
There's no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if there is a search for any suspects at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
Police ask that if you have any information on this shooting, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report a tip online at P3Tips.com.