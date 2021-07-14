Community comes together to support Suffolk arson victims

The fire at an apartment building forced 32 people to stay in hotels, and even sent some to the hospital. Now people are lending a hand to help those who live there.

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, several Suffolk business owners came together to serve free meals to displaced residents after an apartment was purposely set on fire on Tuesday.

The fire forced 32 residents of the Suffolk Tower Apartments to stay in hotels, and even sent some to the hospital.

The Wall Street Cafe is one of about 10 businesses that helped families get a free meal.

“Suffolk helping Suffolk Towers,” said Wall Street Cafe owner Domenick Epps.

Epps said his employees cooked, packaged, and delivered food to the residents who are displaced and staying at hotels. He said they served about 75 meals.

“We have people here, business owners here supporting and everybody is looking to do what they can do to participate," Epps said. "People can make donations so we can make sure that they are well fed today and possibly tomorrow.”

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office confirms that Herbert Boothe is charged with arson. Boothe is one of the residents who was rescued.