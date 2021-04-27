Two people displaced after apartment fire in Suffolk

Firefighters were called to the Wilson Pines Apartments complex around 5:09 p.m. That's in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The American Red Cross is helping two people find a place to stay after a fire broke out in their Suffolk apartment on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the Wilson Pines Apartments complex around 5:09 p.m. That's in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. No one was home in the apartment unit at the time.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and limited it to the kitchen. It was called under control just before 5:30 p.m.