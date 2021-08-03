Three displaced following house fire in Suffolk; Crews still searching for 3 pets

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home with heavy smoke coming from the exterior, and the garage had serious fire damage.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A household of three had to evacuate Monday morning when their home caught on fire, and officials are still looking for two of their pets.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said it received a call on Monday, March 8 around 9:10 a.m. about a house fire in the 100 block of Deborah Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within 7 minutes. Chief Michael Barakey said the two-story home had heavy smoke coming from the outside when crews arrived.

Crews said the garage and the home itself was seriously damaged from the fire.

There were three people living in the home that were displaced, two adults and a child. They were able to have help from the American Red Cross with relocating.

Five animals were also living in the home, but crews were only able to rescue two of them, a dog and a cat. There are still two other cats and a dog that have not been found yet.

Suffolk Animal Care was also on the scene helping with the pets.

Firefighters had the fire out by 9:44 a.m. and no injuries were reported from this incident.