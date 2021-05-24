Two women injured after being stabbed in altercation at Suffolk residence, near Shingle Creek

Suffolk police arrested and charged 22-year-old Emoni Murphy after she pulled out a knife during an altercation Sunday on Blythewood Lane. The women got injured.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating after two women got hurt during a verbal altercation where a knife was involved Sunday evening.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue said they were called on Sunday, May 23 around 5:09 p.m about a stabbing that happened in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found two women who told them they had been in an altercation with another woman, 22-year-old Emoni Shadai Grace Murphy, who they knew.

According to police, Murphy pulled out a knife and started swinging it at the other two individuals. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated immediately by the fire and rescue crew, including Murphy.

One of the women ended up being taken to the hospital.