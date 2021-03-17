Virginia State Police vehicle hit from behind in Suffolk, sending trooper and driver to the hospital

The trooper was inside a vehicle on the median, when a car hit the trooper from behind. The trooper and driver had injuries not considered life-threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper was rear-ended while running radar on Interstate 664 on Wednesday morning.

This is the second incident in one week where a VSP trooper was hit from behind while on the side of the interstate.

The trooper was sitting in the median around 4:56 a.m. on the Suffolk side of the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

The trooper's vehicle was stopped facing northbound traffic when he was hit from behind by a 2014 Honda Accord.

Fire and rescue crews are at the scene. The trooper and the driver of the Accord were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.