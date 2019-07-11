VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Museum of Contemporary Art and Eastern Virginia Medical School have partnered together to bring the community a place to heal following the Virginia Beach tragedy.

Healing VB is an expressive art therapy program funded after the shooting. It’s open to anyone affected by the tragedy, in any way, on the fourth Monday of every month at MOCA near the Oceanfront.

Dr. Geoffrey Thompson, an assistant professor at EVMS, showed 13News Now how the program works Thursday morning.

“It’s painful to sit with our feelings,” said Thompson. “The beauty is you can find meaning in an image.”

On Thursday, he painted and talked with three people from the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. Thompson said the focus isn’t on teaching art, rather providing a relaxing environment for people to decompress.

“This is an open experience just about personal expression,” said Thompson.

The next session is on November 25 at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Dr. Geoffrey Thompson at 646-403-7570.

