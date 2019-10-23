VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People who were affected by the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center are about to get a new resource that aims to provide long-term help.

The VB Strong Center is all about healing, offering people with ways to process their grief after the May 31 shooting.

The center will provide free mental health counseling for survivors, employees, victims' families, and first responders. The program will run for three years, thanks to funding by a federal grant.

The City of Virginia Beach is working with Sentara to provide mental health experts. They'll offer individual counseling, group therapy, and alternative therapies such as yoga, art, and meditation. There will also be a licensed mental health clinician for anyone who wants to talk.

Next week, you have a chance to take a tour and meet some of the team there.

A series of open houses will be held on October 30, 31, and November 1.

The VB Strong Center is located at 3388 Princess Anne Road, Suite 2001 in Landstowns Commons. It'll be located above Firehouse Subs and Saladworks.

The hours for the open house are:

Wednesday, October 30: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 31: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, November 1: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

After that, hours will be Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone impacted by the mass shooting in any way is welcome to take advantage of the resources at the VB Strong Center.

For more information, visit the VB Strong Center's website.

