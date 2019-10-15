VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer announced on Monday that the independent investigation results of the May 31 mass shooting at the municipal center will be shared on November 13.

The city decided to move the date so it won't have a conflict with the regular city council agenda.

The independent review officially began when the team of 11 investigators from the Chicago-based Hillard Heintze law firm arrived in the city back in July.

The independent investigation is looking at a variety of issues surrounding the shooting, including the shooter's motive. The hope is this investigation will provide some answers to survivors.

During an update to the mass shooting information on September 24, Hillard Heintze law firm's CEO Arnette F. Heintze Heintze said the timeline had been extended to November 12 for several reasons, including the level of outreach and engagement and thousands of pieces of "electronic communication."

The projected end date for the investigation was originally the beginning of October.

City Auditor Lyndon Remias said the full report of the separate, third-party, independent investigation would be posted online when it completed.

