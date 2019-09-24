VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department plans to release their findings on the criminal investigation into the deadly May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said the update from police will come at Tuesday's city council meeting, and the presentation will include details about the shooter and his work history.

Jason Nixon, whose wife Katherine was one of 12 people killed by the shooter inside Building 2, said he hopes the update will help with the healing process.

"Emotionally, this whole thing going forward, I hope it's going to give me some answers that I'm looking for," Nixon said.

Meanwhile, the Hillard Heintze law firm is handling an independent investigation. They're focusing on the shooter's employment history, reviewing city policy, and making procedural recommendations. They're also expected to give an update to city council on its probe.

Additionally, the victims' families will have a chance to go inside Building 2, where the shooting took place.

