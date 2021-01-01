Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Skip Navigation
Tragedy In VB
No motive found in 2019 Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting, letter says
Tragedy In VB
Tragedy in Virginia Beach
On May 31, 2019 a city employee opened fire inside Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Twelve people were killed. Others were hurt. The employee also died.
Tragedy In VB
Family members from Virginia Beach municipal center mass shooting anticipate final report
A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach said the report on the deadly shooting that took place in 2019 would be released on March 24.
Tragedy In VB
Family members from Virginia Beach municipal center mass shooting anticipate final report
“I want to know all the intimate details, everything, the whole investigation," said Jason Nixon. "She is my wife and I deserve that right.”
Virginia Beach
Plans back on track to renovate site of massing shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center
Building 2 has been empty since the 2019 shooting that killed 12 people. But in a few months, it will be gutted. Renovations should finish in the summer of 2022.
Tragedy In VB
Plans are back on track to renovate Virginia Beach mass shooting site
Building 2 has been empty since the 2019 shooting that killed 12 people. But in a few months, it will be gutted. Renovations should finish in summer of 2022.
Tragedy In VB
Virginia Beach City Council Meeting: Creating a 'May 31st Memorial Committee'
City Council unanimously approved a measure to create the "May 31st Memorial Committee." This group will get proposals from third-party consultants.
Tragedy In VB
Virginia Beach City Council approves 5/31 memorial committee
City Council unanimously approved a measure to create the "May 31st Memorial Committee." This group will get proposals from third-party consultants.
Virginia Beach
Red Mill neighbors honor victim of Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting
People who live in Red Mill Farms North planted a tree in memory of Mary Louise Gayle who died in the mass shooting in Virginia Beach in May 2019.
Virginia Beach
Money released to renovate Virginia Beach mass shooting site
City officials this week gave the green light to spend $30 million on several projects, including for Building 2, which was abandoned after the shooting.
Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach city leaders discuss plans for permanent 5/31 memorial
City leaders in Virginia Beach are discussing how to create a permanent memorial for victims of the Municipal Center mass shooting last May.
Tragedy In VB
Virginia Beach city leaders discuss plans for permanent 5/31 memorial
City leaders in Virginia Beach are discussing how to create a permanent memorial for victims of the Municipal Center mass shooting last May.
Tragedy In VB
