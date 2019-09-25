VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During a briefing, the Virginia Beach Police Department announced a detailed timeline of the shooter's final day.

The timeline comes from the criminal investigation police are still working on.

According to the timeline created from the police investigation, 10 people were killed and two people were injured before the first 911 call was made.

Here is the full timeline:

May 31, 2019

6:58 a.m. - The suspect left home.

7:16 a.m. - Suspect arrived at the municipal center.

7:21 a.m. - The suspect swiped his key card for entry into Building 2 Operations and Public Utilities 2nd Floor Engineering North Hall

7:23 a.m. - He started up his work computer and checked his emails.

7:41 a.m. -He plugged in his iPod.

10:00 a.m through 10:30 a.m. - The suspect searched the web for Building 2 maps, ECCS and Municipal Center Building Map.

10:30 a.m. - The suspect sent an email to his supervisor resigning due to "personal reasons." His supervisor responded hoping that the suspect resolves his personal reasons and asked, to be clear, if the suspects last day will be June 14. The suspect confirmed.

10:46 a.m. - The first-line supervisor responded with the resignation information to the suspect and copied the mid-level supervisor.

10:52 a.m. - The suspect swiped his card for entry at the 2nd Floor hall of Building 2.

11:23 a.m. - The suspect sent a work-related email.

11:27 a.m. - The suspect sent a work-related email.

11:58 a.m. - The suspect sent a work-related email.

12:08 p.m. - The suspect swiped his card for entry at the 2nd Floor Engineering North Hall.

12:14 p.m. - The suspect swiped his card for entry at the 2nd Floor hall Southwest.

1:00 p.m. - The suspect sent another work-related email.

1:13 p.m. - The suspect swiped for entry at 2nd Floor hall

1:22 p.m. - The suspect and 2 co-workers left Building 2 and drove together in one vehicle.

1:56 p.m. through 3:11 p.m. - The suspect and two co-workers visited three project sites as part of a routine "ride-around" inspection process.

3:24 p.m. - All three workers arrived back to Building 2 and enter the 2nd Floor hall.

3:55 p.m. - The suspect sent another work-related email and left the building.

Deputy Chief Patrick Gallagher, who presented the timeline, explained that there was nothing out of the ordinary about the emails the suspected shooter sent that day.

"In none of those emails I described was anything out of the ordinary. They were generic, municipal, work-related typed of emails," explained Gallagher.

Gallagher said the suspect left the building through the south exit of Building 2, went to his car and got a gun.

The next part of the timeline is based on witness interviews, key card records and reenactments, according to Gallagher.

About 4:00 p.m. - The suspect shot his first victim who was in his car. The victim died. The suspect entered the south entrance of Building 2 where he killed another victim. He entered the building where he killed the third victim at the bottom of the stairs of the south stairwell.

About 4:02 p.m. - The suspect walked to the third floor of the building where he killed five more people and injured two others.

4:05.56 p.m. - The suspect's card was swiped his card at the 2nd Floor east side of the building and killed two more victims.

At this point, 10 people are dead and two are injured.

4:06 p.m. - The first 911 call is received.

4:08:13 p.m. - The suspect swiped his key card at the west side of the 2nd Floor and killed one person.

About 4:10 p.m. - The suspect walked to the 3rd Floor and injured another person.

4:10:19 p.m. - Virginia Beach Police Department officers and detectives entered Building 2 through the north entrance.

4:11 p.m. - The suspect walked back to the 2nd Floor and someone there pulled the fire alarm.

4:12:40 p.m. - The suspect swiped his card and entered the west side of the 2nd Floor.

4:15:07 p.m. - The suspect swiped his card at the east side of the 2nd Floor where he killed another person and injured one more.

4:16 p.m. - A Virginia Beach police officer shot and injured the suspect.

"Over the next three minutes, the suspect attempted to ambush the officers and as was described, the 'horrific gun battle will occur," Deputy Chief Gallagher explained. The gunfight took place through a closed, wooden door.

4:19 p.m. - There is an "Officer down" radio broadcast.

4:26 p.m. - SWAT arrived at the scene.

4:44:28 p.m. - The suspect was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

5:32 p.m. - The suspect is pronounced dead at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

