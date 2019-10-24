VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Try walking a mile in someone else's shoes.

It's a reminder and a lesson in not judging others, but Sunday it'll mean something a little different.

On Sunday, October 27, the VB Strong Coast to Coast Crew is going to walk their last mile and they're inviting the public to join them and walk a mile in their shoes, well not literally.

In your own walking sneakers, you'll be able to finish that last mile with the crew who walked across the country to raise money for the victims of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting on May 31.

RELATED: They will walk more than 2K miles in the name of VB Strong

Their finish line is the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, but you can join them at Bay Local on Laskin Road for the final stretch.

The idea came from Daryl Fischer who wanted to do something to honor he victims of the shooting.

Fischer was joined by three other men on the cross country trek.

They started their journey at the Santa Monica Pier in California on September 1.

To read more about their journey, visit the group's Facebook page.

