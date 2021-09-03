Feds offering $10K reward to find killer of DeShayla Harris in Virginia Beach

The ATF said it would pay as much as $10,000 for information leading to the person or people who shot and killed DeShayla Harris at the Oceanfront on March 26, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note : The above video is on file from Aug. 26, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting at the Oceanfront in March.

The ATF said it will pay as much as $10,000 for tips in the killing of 29-year-old DeShayla E. Harris.

Virginia Beach police said Harris was a bystander who was struck by a stray bullet on March 26 in the 300 block of 19th Street.

There were a number of shootings that night, including one involving a police officer who killed 25-year-old Donovon Lynch.

“ATF works closely with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt the cycle of criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said.

“ATF’s crime gun intelligence in conjunction with our newly formed strike force will continue to leverage investigative resources needed to pursue justice. We are also calling upon community members to provide any information that will assist us in locating and holding those involved accountable for this horrific act of gun violence," Patterson added.

If you know anything about the incident, you're encouraged to call ATF at 888-283-8477. You can also click here to send information.

The ATF's reward is in addition to $5,000 that Virginia Beach Crime Solvers is offering.