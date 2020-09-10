Bicyclist killed in Virginia Beach accident

The accident reportedly happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Indian Lakes Boulevard and Halifax Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers arrived to find an adult man who had been riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle. Emergency Medical Services also responded to assist the victim, however, he died at the scene.

The motorist remained on-scene with the police.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police say Indian Lakes Boulevard is expected to be closed down for several hours at Halifax Drive, Breezewood Arch, and Settlers Park Drive for the crash investigation.

Police ask that drivers avoid the areas in the meantime.