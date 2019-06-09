VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

The city of Virginia Beach is telling drivers not to drive their car on the Oceanfront boardwalk.

The city said in a tweet that Virginia Beach police officers are seeing lots of people driving their cars on the boardwalk during the storm.

Driving on the boardwalk is illegal and dangerous, police said.

Officers are giving out tickets to those lawbreakers.

And officials are once again telling residents to avoid being out in the storm (if possible).

