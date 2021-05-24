Coast Guard rescues man stranded by severe weather in the Chesapeake Bay

The man reported over the radio his vessel had overturned in the harsh weather.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard said it rescued a 50-year-old man after his 14-foot recreational vessel became stranded due to severe weather on Monday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. about a mile north of the Lynnhaven entrance in the Chesapeake Bay. The mariner contacted Coast Guard watchstanders, reporting his vessel had overturned in the harsh weather.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued to local mariners, and the Coast Guard dispatched a crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium from Station Little Creek.

The crew arrived on scene and rescued the man from his overturned vessel. He was taken to shore where he was treated and released.