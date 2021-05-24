Coast Guard rescues man stranded by severe weather in the Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard said it rescued a 50-year-old man after his 14-foot recreational vessel became stranded due to severe weather on Monday.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. about a mile north of the Lynnhaven entrance in the Chesapeake Bay. The mariner contacted Coast Guard watchstanders, reporting his vessel had overturned in the harsh weather.
An urgent marine information broadcast was issued to local mariners, and the Coast Guard dispatched a crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium from Station Little Creek.
The crew arrived on scene and rescued the man from his overturned vessel. He was taken to shore where he was treated and released.
“This rescue was successful in part due to the mariner being equipped with a VHF radio and a life jacket. It's why we always ask that you leave prepared for the worst-case scenario,” said Brian Badami, a watchstander at Sector Virginia Command Center in a news release. “We would like to also remind mariners to stay vigilant on checking issued weather advisories to ensure they go out in safe weather conditions."